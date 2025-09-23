Papua New Guinea will celebrate its 50th Independence Anniversary with the highly anticipated Prime Minister’s XIII rugby league clashes against Australia on Sunday, 12 October 2025, at the Santos National Football Stadium.

PNG Set for Prime Minister’s XIII Rugby League Festival in October

The action begins at 9am with the Junior Orchids facing the Australian Schoolgirls, followed by the Junior Kumuls meeting the Australian Schoolboys at 11am. The PM’s XIII women will play at 1pm, setting the stage for the men’s main event at 3pm.

PNG Rugby Football League Chief Executive Officer Stanley Hondina highlighted the fixture’s importance in developing young talent and providing pathways to senior squads, feeder clubs, and the NRL/NLRW competitions.

Tickets are currently on sale at Post PNG outlets: Eastern Stand (K30), North/South Stands (K50), Western Wings (K80), and Grandstand (K120).

Teams for the matches will be revealed next week as preparations intensify for the rugby league showcase.

Established in 2005, the Prime Minister’s XIII series now includes men’s, women’s, and junior games, while also promoting rugby league and humanitarian programs supported by both the PNG and Australian governments.

