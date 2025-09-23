 PNG Minister Mirisim Pushes for Frieda River Mine to Unlock Telefomin’s Isolation

Works and Highways Minister and Telefomin MP Solan Mirisim has called for the early commencement of the Frieda River Copper and Gold project, saying it would be a major driver of development for his remote district.

Mirisim said the project presented a vital opportunity to break Telefomin’s long-standing isolation. He explained that with a township plan already in place, new roads and an upgraded airport would link the district to the northern coastal areas, enabling greater public transport and business activity.

He stressed that landowner communities stood to benefit from statutory payments such as royalties and compensation once the project progressed.

The minister revealed he had presented the proposal to Prime Minister James Marape during the launch of the Telefomin township plan and the Tabubil-Telefomin highway on September 12. The township plan includes a business development centre, an extended and sealed runway for the airstrip, postal services, an office complex, new police facilities, and housing for public servants.

According to Mirisim, these facilities would support future investment opportunities tied to resource development, particularly the Frieda River project. Telefomin lies along the Hindenburg ridge, which divides Ok Tedi mine and the Star Mountains of Western and Telefomin districts. He noted that the mineral-rich mountain ranges indicated strong potential for further exploration.

A feasibility study conducted in 2018 projected a mine life of more than 30 years for the Frieda River project, which Mirisim said would bring wider regional development to the Sepik region by delivering critical services and infrastructure to isolated communities.

The project is owned by PanAust Ltd, which acquired it from Highlands Pacific in 2014, and will be operated by its subsidiary Frieda River Ltd. The planned open-cast mine and associated infrastructure will span across both Sandaun and East Sepik provinces.

Mirisim said the development would also provide power transmission, electricity, and fiber optic cable access to communities, while creating direct and indirect jobs for local people. “This will generate income, build skills, and open access to markets through new infrastructure,” he said, adding that it would also stimulate small business growth, trading, and cash cropping in the district.

