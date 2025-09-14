PNG Prime Minister James Marape on Friday officially opened the long-awaited Tabubil–Telefomin Highway, a landmark Connect PNG project that for the first time links the remote Telefomin District of West Sepik Province to the rest of the country by road. Funded through the Ok Tedi Mining Ltd Tax Credit Scheme, the project drew thousands of residents from Western and West Sepik provinces, who celebrated what many described as a “dream come true” for an area once accessible only by air or foot.

PNG PM Marape Opens Tabubil–Telefomin Highway, Linking Remote Communities

In his address, Prime Minister Marape said the highway symbolises equality and inclusion as Papua New Guinea prepares to celebrate its 50th Independence Anniversary. “This road is not only gravel and bitumen,” he told the cheering crowd, “it is the road to schools, hospitals, markets, electricity, internet, and business. It is about making sure that no child, no village, no district, and no province is left behind as we move into the next fifty years.” He reminded the people that the nation’s independence movement was driven by the dream of a better life for future generations.

Marape highlighted the highway as part of the broader Connect PNG Programme, which aims to link the entire country by 2040. He noted that roads now connect Port Moresby to Lae and are extending to other remote areas. “This highway is proof that government policies, tax credits, and partnerships can deliver real change,” he said, urging residents to seize economic opportunities through ventures such as guesthouses, service stations, and agriculture.

The Prime Minister also announced a new rural credit policy to begin in 2026, allowing landowners to register their land and access loans for agriculture and small businesses. He called on provincial leaders to emulate the commitment of Western Governor Taboi Awi Yoto and West Sepik Governor Tony Wouwou, praising their efforts in using resources wisely to improve people’s lives. Marape further appealed to young people to avoid alcohol and drugs and prepare for the development opportunities the road will bring.

Closing his remarks, Marape described the Tabubil–Telefomin Highway as a “road of hope,” assuring the people of Telefomin that they are not forgotten. He said the new route will unlock economic potential in agriculture, forestry, and tourism while strengthening national unity. The Prime Minister ended with a prayer, asking for blessings on Western and West Sepik provinces as Papua New Guinea enters its Golden Jubilee year.

