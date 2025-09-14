Lae Snax Tigers Dominate Mendi Muruks to Claim 2025 Digicel ExxonMobil Cup

The Lae Snax Tigers claimed the 2025 Digicel ExxonMobil Cup title with an emphatic 36-16 triumph over the PRK Mendi Muruks in a pulsating grand final.

From the kickoff, the Tigers asserted dominance, relentlessly pressuring the Muruks. Their attack proved unpredictable, mixing high-bomb kicks with powerful drives from the ruck to keep the Muruks’ defence guessing.

Although the Muruks trailed 18-6 at halftime, they showed grit and determination in an intensely physical contest. A heavy tackle by Tigers prop Emmanuel Anis forced Muruks hooker Patrick Morea to spend time in the sin bin, underlining the match’s toughness.

The Tigers maintained their composure throughout, adding tries after the break and gradually silencing the Muruks’ supporters.

Standout performances came from Rex Graham, Emmanuel Anis, Joel Gene, Carlos Lung, and halfback Mark Alunga, each contributing crucial plays.

Despite the Muruks’ late resistance, the Tigers’ relentless pace sealed the win, securing yet another championship in the club’s proud history.