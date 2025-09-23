Ground Broken for Modewa Teachers’ College Facilities in Oro

Modewa Teachers’ College in Northern Province has launched the construction of its main facilities, marking a significant step in the development of the new higher education institution. The groundbreaking ceremony yesterday signaled the start of work on two double-storey lecture rooms and a three-bedroom principal’s residence.

The event was led by Northern Governor Gary Juffa and Education Minister Lucas Dekena, who emphasized their shared vision to build the college into a premier teacher training centre for Papua New Guinea.

Established earlier this year, the college is a partnership among the Oro Provincial Government, the Kokoda Track Foundation, the Anglican Church of PNG, and other partners committed to advancing education.

Governor Juffa announced a K1 million funding commitment to construct the core infrastructure, including the lecture building and the principal’s house. He also revealed that the provincial government is fully sponsoring the first 30 students and plans to continue funding all future intakes.

“This is the beginning of an important journey for education in our province,” Juffa said. “We will ensure every student at this college receives the support they need.”

Minister Dekena added that his department will fund a staff house for the college and also provide two more staff houses—one each for Ijika and Urio Primary Schools—to strengthen the province’s educational facilities.

The college is expected to start full academic operations next year, supporting Northern Province’s objective to train and retain local teachers and reduce reliance on outside institutions.

