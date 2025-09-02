United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has commenced a four-day visit to Papua New Guinea, the first ever by a UN Chief. He was officially welcomed today by Prime Minister James Marape in Port Moresby.

The UN delegation will also travel to Mt Hagen, Wewak, and Nuku. Mr. Guterres has been invited to speak in Parliament on Wednesday, in what the Government has described as a historic moment coinciding with PNG’s 50th Independence celebrations.

PNG Hosts UN Secretary-General Amid Criticism of Democratic Decline

Yet, the visit has raised sharp criticism from former Prime Minister and People’s National Congress Leader Peter O’Neill, who said the trip underscores mounting international concern over PNG’s political direction.

According to O’Neill, the 2022 General Election demonstrated deep flaws, with less than half of eligible voters participating and more than 100 challenges lodged. He also noted that the Government’s failure to conduct the 2024 Local Level Government elections has left grassroots representation in a state of uncertainty.

O’Neill added that the 2024 V-Dem Index has categorised Papua New Guinea as an “Electoral Autocracy,” while The Economist’s Democracy Index awarded the country a low score of 5.97 out of 10. He argued that these findings show the world has already downgraded PNG’s democratic standing.

“The UN Chief is not here for ceremony,” O’Neill warned. “This visit is a stark reminder that the world recognises Papua New Guinea as a democracy in decline.”





