PNG Airline Air Niugini cancels Flights to Hong Kong as Super Typhoon Ragasa Approaches

Air Niugini has confirmed the cancellation of flights PX 008 and PX 019 planned for Wednesday, September 24, because of the anticipated effects of Super Typhoon Ragasa on Hong Kong.





Customers with bookings on these flights are eligible to rebook for a later date free of charge or request a full refund. The airline apologized for the inconvenience and stressed that the decision was made to ensure passenger safety.

Meteorologists noted that Ragasa, which formed from a tropical disturbance on September 17, is currently situated east of Luzon in the Philippines and is expected to track west-northwest into the South China Sea before reaching Hong Kong mid-week.

Air Niugini advised affected passengers to contact its Commercial Service Centre via csc@airniugini.com.pg

for assistance and promised to release further updates as the situation develops.

