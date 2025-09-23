PNG and UAE Strengthen Ties at UN General Assembly

Papua New Guinea Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko met with His Highness Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Tkatchenko said the meeting focused on key areas of cooperation, including energy and resources, climate change, renewable energy, investment, trade diversification, information and communication technology, and tourism.

He highlighted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2017, the two nations have progressed on three key agreements: the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement, the Double Taxation Agreement, and the Air Services Agreement. These are being advanced by the Department of International Trade and Investment with support from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The minister added that discussions also covered enhancing ICT connectivity and digital transformation, alongside agriculture, forestry, and biodiversity. He expressed appreciation for the UAE’s continued dialogue and reaffirmed Papua New Guinea’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

