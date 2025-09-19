



Thousands of Port Moresby residents gathered at the Sir John Guise Stadium on Wednesday night for a music concert headlined by American superstar Akon to mark Papua New Guinea’s 50th Independence anniversary.

Akon headlines PNG’s 50th Independence celebration concert

The international-standard event added a global artistic flair to the national celebrations and drew an overwhelming crowd, with fans lining up from as early as 2 p.m. Entry queues stretched as far as Times Square, and by 9:30 p.m. the stadium was filled to capacity.

The concert opened with traditional dances representing the country’s four regions, followed by performances from renowned local artists including Dadiigii, the youth crew DeSiz, and celebrated vocalist Mereani Masani, also known as Mama Masalai. Their acts set the stage for the much-anticipated arrival of the headline performer.

When Akon took the stage, the atmosphere intensified as he performed a string of his global hits, including Lonely, Beautiful, Freedom, and Smack That. During the show, he paused to extend his well wishes to Papua New Guinea, congratulating the nation on reaching its golden jubilee.

Police maintained a visible presence throughout the night, and despite the large turnout, the event concluded without major disturbances. Attendees began dispersing around 11 p.m.

The successful concert has been described as one of the most memorable highlights of PNG’s 50th Independence celebrations.

Also read