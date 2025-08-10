SP PNG Hunters Thrash Clydesdales in Hostplus Cup Round 20 Clash

The SP Papua New Guinea Hunters put on a scintillating display in front of their home fans, overpowering Western Clydesdales 48-12 in Round 20 of the Hostplus Cup at Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby, on Sunday, 10th August. The Hunters were clinical in attack, running in 10 tries and producing one of their most dominant performances of the 2024 season.

The match began with an explosive start as hooker Judah Rimbu dived over in just the second minute, setting the tone for the Hunters’ relentless assault. Winger Solo Wane followed with a try in the 16th minute, and five-eighth Sanny Wabo added another in the 24th minute. The Clydesdales briefly hit back through Emry Pere in the 10th minute, but the Hunters controlled most of the first half, leading 16-6 at the break.

Robert Mathias scored just before halftime and went on to have an outstanding game, finishing with a double. His first came in the 35th minute, before he crossed again in the 55th minute to further extend the home side’s lead. Alex Max and Douglas David also found the try line, with David securing a brace after crossing in the 51st and 59th minutes.

Manisa Kai’s 66th-minute try and Jordan Pat’s 74th-minute effort sealed the Hunters’ dominance on the scoreboard. Clent Lama successfully converted four of the tries, while the Clydesdales’ points came from two conversions by Corey Fenning, who also kicked goals following tries by Pere and Joseph Litidamu in the 71st minute.

The Hunters’ ability to spread their attack across the field kept the Clydesdales on the back foot for much of the game. Even after a late sin bin to Epel Kapinias in the 79th minute, the home side maintained their composure to close out the match without further damage to the scoreline.

This victory not only showcased the Hunters’ attacking firepower but also demonstrated their improved defensive organisation. The Clydesdales struggled to find momentum, often being forced into errors under the pressure of the Hunters’ line speed and aggressive tackling.

With this emphatic win, the PNG Hunters have built valuable momentum heading into the final rounds of the Hostplus Cup season. Playing in front of an enthusiastic Port Moresby crowd, the side will be looking to maintain this form and push for a strong finish as the competition heads towards the finals.

Also read



