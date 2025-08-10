PNG Leaders Call for Swift Progress on Mt. Kare Gold and Silver Mine

The Mt. Kare gold and silver mining project in Papua New Guinea, stalled for over eight years, has returned to the spotlight as Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas addressed Parliament, demanding urgent progress.

Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas





Sir Peter highlighted the frustrations of local communities near the Enga-Hela border, noting that many landowners have died without witnessing any benefits from the resource-rich project. He expressed concerns that personal interests may have contributed to the delays and urged Mining Minister Rainbo Paita to clarify the reasons behind the stalled development.

Minister Paita assured lawmakers that Mt. Kare is now a top government priority, with Prime Minister James Marape’s administration focusing on fast-tracking the project. The Minister explained that a prolonged legal battle over development rights, now resolved by the Supreme Court, had prevented the government from advancing the mine earlier.

He also noted that leaders from Enga and Hela provinces, including local MPs, have come together to support the project, a unity crucial for moving forward. Minister Paita is currently waiting on formal advice from the Mining Advisory Committee to appoint a developer with sufficient expertise and resources.

Calling for political unity, the Minister urged all leaders to refrain from actions that could impede progress. Both Sir Peter and Minister Paita emphasized their commitment to delivering long-overdue development to the Mt. Kare communities and unlocking the mine’s full potential for PNG’s economy.

