PNG Rugby League Honors Injured Player Ray Amos in Round 18 of ExxonMobil Cup

The Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League (PNGRFL) and PNG National Rugby League Competition (PNG NRLC) have declared Round 18 of the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup as “Round for Ray,” in tribute to Kimbe Cutter player Ray Amos who suffered a severe neck injury in Round 5 while scoring a try early in the match.

A donation fund has been set up to support Amos with medical and rehabilitation costs as he continues treatment at Port Moresby General Hospital.

PNGRFL CEO Stanley Hondina and Performance and Pathway General Manager Tony Archer personally visited Amos and his family to communicate the decision to dedicate the final regular round of the 2025 season to him.

Hondina acknowledged the ongoing support and improvements in Amos’s health, while praising the medical staff at Port Moresby General Hospital for their dedication.

The tribute round will take place simultaneously at all Digicel ExxonMobil Cup venues, including Minj, Rabaul, Goroka, and Port Moresby. Fans attending matches will be able to contribute to the donation drive, and further bank details will be announced on 15 August 2025.

The PNGRFL also extended thanks to the SP PNG Hunters for their role in supporting the campaign.

