PNG’s First NRL Team Seeks Name Suggestions from the Public

Papua New Guinea’s upcoming National Rugby League (NRL) team is giving the public a chance to shape history by naming the country’s first NRL franchise. The initiative aims to engage fans nationwide in choosing a name that will represent PNG on the global stage.

According to the NRL PNG team, the chosen name will be displayed on official jerseys, featured in stadium branding, and announced in live broadcasts when the team enters the competition. The organisers said the project is a rare opportunity for the public to contribute directly to the team’s identity.

They are calling on citizens to submit creative and meaningful suggestions that reflect PNG’s culture, unity, and deep love for rugby league. The team stressed that the name should resonate with people across all regions of the country.

“This is not just about picking a name,” a spokesperson said. “It’s about showcasing the pride of our nation and the spirit of our people whenever we step onto the field.”

Submissions can be made online at https://yourteamnamehere.co/, with organisers encouraging everyone to take part in the historic moment.





