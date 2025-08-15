PNG, Fiji Military Leaders Meet to Strengthen Defence Cooperation

The Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) hosted Fiji Military Forces Commander Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai at Murray Barracks this week for high-level talks aimed at strengthening military cooperation between the two Melanesian nations.

PNG Defence Minister Dr Billy Joseph

PNG Defence Minister Dr Billy Joseph said it was the first meeting between the heads of the two countries’ defence forces, adding that the ties between PNG and Fiji date back 150 years to the arrival of Fijian missionaries in the Duke of York Islands in 1875.

He also acknowledged the 34 Fijian soldiers buried at the Bitapaka War Cemetery in East New Britain from World War Two, including Victoria Cross recipient Corporal Sefanaia Sukanaivalu.

Kalouniwai praised PNG’s recent developments, particularly in the lead-up to the 50th independence anniversary, and expressed interest in maintaining strong ties through shared commitments such as United Nations peacekeeping operations. Fiji has served in UN missions in Lebanon, Iraq, Sinai, and the Golan Heights since 1978.

Fiji will also participate in PNGDF Week in Port Moresby from September 1–7.

Also read