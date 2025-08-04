 PNG’s Domestic Airports Pass Airbus A220 Compatibility Test

All fifteen major domestic airports in Papua New Guinea can now accommodate the Airbus A220 aircraft, Air Niugini has confirmed. The announcement comes after Airbus conducted a comprehensive pavement compatibility study across the country.

According to CEO Gary Seddon, the study validated that both versions of the A220 are suited for operations at all airstrips currently used by the Fokker fleet. “This gives us the green light to operate our new aircraft across the country,” he said.

He added that the first of the new A220s is expected to arrive in September, signaling a major transition in Air Niugini’s domestic fleet. The move comes in response to rising maintenance costs and frequent delays caused by the aging Fokker aircraft.

Although most routes will run without limitations, Seddon acknowledged that a few airports with infrastructure constraints may require specific flight weight adjustments. These adjustments are expected to be minimal and will not disrupt the airline’s safety and efficiency standards.





Airports including Port Moresby, Lae, Mt Hagen, Kimbe, Buka, and Goroka are among those confirmed ready for A220 operations. All current international routes are also compatible with the new aircraft.





The CEO emphasized that the change will lead to reduced passenger and freight costs and improved flight punctuality. “This marks a new chapter for aviation in PNG, one that has been in the making for two decades,” Seddon said.

