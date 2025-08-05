PNG Schools and Clinics Hit by Delays, O’Neill Blames Government

Ialibu-Pangia MP Peter O’Neill has criticised the national government over delays in releasing school funding and medicine procurement money, saying the situation is putting lives and children’s education at risk in his electorate.

On Monday, O’Neill said that no tuition fee free (TFF) funds had been delivered to schools in his area and that local health clinics were experiencing critical shortages of medicine, contributing to a rise in deaths. He said it was unacceptable that provinces and districts were having to cover national responsibilities with their own limited budgets.

O’Neill’s comments triggered rebuttals from two senior ministers.

Education Minister Lucas Dawa Dekena said the Government had already paid all outstanding TFF funds for last year and had completed payments for the first and second terms this year. He confirmed that schools would receive third-term funds this week.

Health Minister Elias Kapavore also disputed O’Neill’s remarks, stating that K172 million out of the allocated K294 million for medicine supplies had already been disbursed for procurement as of August.

