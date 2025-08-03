PRK Mendi Muruks Maintain Top Spot After Round 16 of PNG Digicel ExxonMobil Cup

Papua New Guinea's PRK Mendi Muruks continue to dominate the 2025 Digicel ExxonMobil Cup, leading the competition ladder after 16 rounds. With 12 wins, one draw, and just three losses, the Muruks have accumulated 27 points and boast a points differential (PD) of 134. Their consistent performance has kept them ahead of the competition, putting them in a strong position for the finals.

Close behind are the Lae Snax Tigers, sitting second with 23 points. The Tigers have 11 wins and one draw, with a PD of 128. ENB Agmark Gurias follow in third with 20 points, having registered 10 wins from 16 matches. The Gurias maintain a PD of 64, placing them as strong contenders for the playoffs.

Bintangor Goroka Lahanis and Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers are tied on 19 points, but the Lahanis edge into fourth spot with a slightly better points difference. Kroton Hela Wigmen remain in sixth position with 17 points, while Wamp Nga Mt. Hagen Eagles sit at seventh with 15 points despite a negative PD of -48.

The bottom five teams are struggling to stay in contention, with Asila Waghi Tumbe, PRK Gulf Isou, and NPL Enga Mioks rounding out the middle table. Gas Resources Central Dabaris and WNBPG Kimbe Cutters are at the bottom, with only 8 and 6 points respectively. The Cutters, in particular, face a tough road ahead, having managed just three wins and holding a PD of -148.





Also read