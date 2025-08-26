PNG Rugby League Digicel ExxonMobil Cup 2025 Semi-Finals Set

The stage is set for the much-anticipated Digicel ExxonMobil Cup 2025 semi-finals, which will take place this Sunday at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby. Fans across Papua New Guinea are gearing up for an exciting afternoon of rugby league action.

In the first clash, the PRK Mendi Muruks will face off against the Lae Snax Tigers at 1:00pm in the Grand Final Qualifier. Both teams have shown strong form throughout the season and will be battling fiercely for a spot in the championship decider.

The second match of the day will see the Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers go head-to-head with the ENB Agmark Gurias at 3:00pm. This semi-final showdown is expected to draw huge support, with fans eager to see which team will advance.

Supporters in Port Moresby are encouraged to secure their seats early through Tiket Mastas, PNG’s premier events ticketing provider. Tickets are in high demand as rugby league enthusiasts prepare for one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

For those outside the nation’s capital, the games will be broadcast live on TVwan Sports 2 starting at 12:50pm. With the country’s top four teams competing, this weekend promises to deliver high-intensity rugby league action as the road to the 2025 Grand Final continues.





