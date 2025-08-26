Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has called on the nation to come together in prayer on National Repentance Day, August 26, as part of the country’s 50th Independence anniversary commemorations.

Speaking at the Jubilee Reset Gospel Music Festival in Port Moresby, Marape reminded attendees that PNG has endured as one people under God’s blessing since independence in 1975, despite being one of the most diverse countries in the world with hundreds of tribes and languages.

Marape Challenges PNG Youth to Lead with Faith and Responsibility [Government photo]

He pointed to the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare’s declaration that PNG was a Christian nation, a principle reaffirmed in 2008 when Repentance Day was established. Marape urged citizens to use the day as a time of spiritual renewal.

The Prime Minister specifically challenged young men to take responsibility for their families and communities, encouraging them to resist social ills such as drugs, alcohol and crime. He said the country’s future required a new generation of leaders who put God first.

Calling for nationwide unity in prayer, Marape appealed to Christians from all denominations to join together in worship. He later sang alongside the Footprint choir, performing the gospel song Awesome God.

The Jubilee Reset Festival signals the beginning of activities leading into September 16, when PNG celebrates 50 years as an independent nation.

