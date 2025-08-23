PNG Opposition Presses Marape to Hold Ministers Accountable

Papua New Guinea’s Opposition has called on Prime Minister James Marape to act decisively by removing underperforming ministers from his Cabinet. The call was made in Port Moresby yesterday by Opposition Leader Douglas Tomuriesa, Deputy Opposition Leader James Donald, and Kerenga Kua.

According to Mr Tomuriesa, the government has kept the same ministers in charge for nearly a decade, yet major issues such as law and order, the economy, and the performance of State-Owned Enterprises remain unresolved.

He said it was time for the Prime Minister to demonstrate leadership by replacing ministers who have not delivered results. “If your ministers have let you down for too long and do not have a plan to sort out issues in their departments, replace them,” Mr Tomuriesa stated.

The Opposition Leader noted that competent leaders are available in Parliament, but are being ignored while ineffective ministers are retained. He argued that such decisions undermine the government’s ability to address national challenges.

Mr Tomuriesa stressed that ministers responsible for SOEs and the economy, in particular, must be held accountable for their failures. He said the public deserves leaders who can implement solutions, not just hold office.

The Opposition said it will continue to call for accountability and change, warning that failure to act will further weaken confidence in the Prime Minister’s leadership.





