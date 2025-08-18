PNG Education Department Launches Three-Year Corporate Plan

Papua New Guinea’s Education Department has launched its three-year Corporate Plan 2025–2027 and unveiled a new departmental logo, alongside the nation’s 50th Independence Anniversary logo, during a ceremony in Port Moresby on Friday.

Education Secretary Dr. Uke Kombra said the plan was completed last year but its launch was delayed to align with the Medium Term Development Plan Four (MTDP4) and the national education sector plan developed with the Higher Education Ministry.

Education Minister Lucas Dekena

Dr. Kombra explained that the department has already started implementing the plan this year, with its focus on delivering quality education for all under the theme “Leaving No Child Behind.” He stressed that the plan supports 13 years of continuous education.

He highlighted that the plan is designed to help achieve the nation’s Vision 2050, aiming to build a smart, wise, fair, healthy, and happy society. He said every child from early childhood learning to Grade 12 should be in school under this initiative.

Kombra also clarified that while the country has a 10-year National Education Plan, the new corporate plan applies specifically to the department’s internal operations.

Education Minister Lucas Dekena said the corporate plan translates the broader National Education Plan 2020–2029 into actionable steps for the department, including staff training, improved governance, and addressing sector challenges.

Minister Dekena urged all staff members to work as a team to achieve the plan’s goals, emphasizing the importance of good governance, resource efficiency, reporting, and lifelong learning.





