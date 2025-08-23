Papua New Guinea has pledged K100 million in budget support to Solomon Islands, further strengthening relations between the two Melanesian countries. The announcement was made by Prime Minister James Marape during a bilateral meeting with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele in Port Moresby yesterday.

PNG Government to Give Five-Year Budget Support Worth K100m to Solomon Islands

The funding will be delivered over five years starting in 2026, with K20 million allocated annually. Marape said the assistance reflects PNG’s responsibility to support its neighbours when needed, describing it as a gesture of goodwill and brotherhood.

Over the years, PNG has assisted Solomon Islands in multiple ways, including contributing to the Pacific Games in 2023, deploying police support during elections, and providing education opportunities for Solomon Islands students in PNG.

Marape emphasized that the money comes freely and without conditions. He also pointed to the growing trade relationship, noting that PNG’s exports to the Solomon Islands were worth K112.5 million last year.

In addition to financial support, Marape extended an invitation for Solomon Islanders to access specialist medical services in PNG, including kidney transplants, heart bypass operations, and soon, cancer treatment at Port Moresby General Hospital.

Prime Minister Manele expressed gratitude for PNG’s continued support, calling the assistance a timely gesture that reflects the strong and enduring bond between the two countries.

