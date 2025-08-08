Papua New Guinea SP Hunters coach Paul Aiton is hoping to see more of his players earn call-ups to the PNG Kumuls squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships in October and November.

Aiton said a strong finish in the Queensland Cup could help his players get noticed by Kumuls head coach Jason Demetriou. He recalled that several Hunters were selected last year due to their end-of-season form and hopes for a repeat this year.

Aiton Pushes for More PNG Hunters Players in Kumuls Squad





The Pacific Championships will take place across three countries over three weekends, with the PNG Kumuls aiming to defend their Pacific Bowl title. The PNG Orchids will also be in action, facing Tonga and the Cook Islands in the women's division.





Aiton acknowledged the challenge of selection due to rising competition from young PNG players overseas but said that makes the Kumuls stronger. “It’s tough, but that’s what we want. If we perform well, more Hunters will get picked,” he stated.





He also said having more Hunters in the Kumuls would be a morale boost and a proud achievement for the club and nation. “It shows our development pathway is working,” he said.





Last year, the Kumuls defeated the Cook Islands 42-20 to win the final and will now face both Fiji and the Cook Islands again. Fiji beat PNG 22-10 last year and remain a strong contender.





The Kumuls’ fixtures are:

Oct 18: Fiji vs Cook Islands

Oct 25: PNG vs Cook Islands

Nov 1: PNG vs Fiji





Meanwhile, the Orchids will fight for their World Cup dreams after a tough 2024. They must beat both the Cook Islands and Tonga to stay in the competition.

The women’s fixtures are:

Oct 18: PNG Orchids vs Cook Islands

Oct 25: Tonga vs Cook Islands

Nov 1: PNG Orchids vs Tonga

Also read