PNG Launches 5G Spectrum to Drive Digital Growth

Papua New Guinea has entered a new era of digital connectivity with the release of the 5G mobile spectrum. Acting Information and Communications Technology Minister, Hon. Peter Tsiamalili Jnr, made the announcement yesterday, describing the development as a significant advancement in the country’s ICT sector.

Minister Tsiamalili said the decision represents the first time in PNG’s history that spectrum allocation will follow a market-based model. He explained that this reflects the Marape-Rosso Government’s vision of modernizing the nation’s digital infrastructure in line with international practices.

The 2600 MHz band has now been designated for 5G services, a move expected to drive new investment and expand opportunities for innovation and growth. Minister Tsiamalili said reliable Internet and faster mobile services would strengthen connectivity and give citizens access to the latest wireless technologies.

He noted that the rollout of 5G will improve productivity across multiple sectors, including government services, private businesses, healthcare, and education. The network upgrade, he said, will enable innovation and efficiency, while enhancing the country’s participation in the global digital economy.

The Acting Minister praised the National Information and Communications Technology Authority (NICTA) for leading the process and engaging with stakeholders throughout. He said NICTA’s role ensured that the spectrum release was transparent and inclusive.

The decision was endorsed by the NICTA Board in July 2025. Minister Tsiamalili added that the release is critical for boosting mobile broadband services and creating the foundation for next-generation technologies in PNG.

