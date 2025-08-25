Air Niugini and the Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority (PNGTPA) have made history in Singapore, jointly promoting the country at two prestigious travel platforms — the NATAS Travel Fair and the Jewel Changi Destination Awareness Campaign.

The events, held from 15–17 August, highlighted Papua New Guinea under the banner “Experience the Splendour of PNG with Air Niugini.” It was the first collaboration of its kind, supported by the Changi Airport Group, aimed at making PNG a new favorite destination among Asian travelers.

Papua New Guinea Targets Asia Market with Singapore Tourism Launch[Photo supplied]

The NATAS fair attracted over 106,000 people, giving PNG the chance to present its vibrant cultural diversity, pristine environment, and adventure tourism. Well-known hotels and operators from PNG joined the campaign, offering specially crafted packages for international visitors.

Air Niugini’s Chief Commercial Officer, David Glover, said the airline’s involvement strengthens its presence in Asia and boosts brand recognition. He added that working alongside PNGTPA provides an opportunity to showcase the country’s unique attractions and premium products.

Chairman Karl Yalo also praised the initiative, noting that Air Niugini’s new aircraft fleet would support the push to attract more travelers from Asia. He described the Singapore campaign as an important milestone for the airline and PNG tourism.

One of the highlights came at Jewel Changi Airport, where the Galomarubu Kitoro Cultural Group from Central Province, the Asaro Mudmen, and groups from other provinces staged traditional performances at the Rain Vortex. Their colorful dances and drumbeats captivated Singapore audiences, marking PNG’s 50th Independence Anniversary in style.

The joint effort was further boosted by a media presence from Channel NewsAsia, Travel Guide Singapore, and other outlets, significantly raising PNG’s profile as a destination.

