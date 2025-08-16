Papua New Guinea's Milne Bay Coffee Export Marks Breakthrough in Estonia

Papua New Guinea’s Milne Bay Province has made history this week with the shipment of five tons of Daga coffee to Estonia, giving local growers an international breakthrough. The delivery showcases the rich and unique flavor of Daga beans, a variety that has long been treasured by farmers but rarely stood on its own in global markets.

According to Graydon Puinam, head of Gray Cafe Trading and the Nenuma Cooperative Society, the journey to secure the export was not an easy one. He described months of preparation as “grueling,” with long hours of dedication and determination to ensure that the province’s coffee reached overseas buyers.

Previously, coffee from Milne Bay was blended with beans supplied by exporters from the Highlands, which often overshadowed its distinctive taste. This shipment marks the first time that Daga coffee has been exported independently, a move seen as a game-changer for the industry in the province.

The breakthrough came when an Estonian buyer visited Daga to sample the beans. Impressed by the flavor profile, the buyer immediately secured the entire five-ton batch. The quick decision demonstrated the appeal of Milne Bay’s coffee and its potential to compete in the European market.

For Puinam and the cooperative, the deal represents more than just an economic opportunity. It is a step toward recognition for the hard work of farmers in one of PNG’s most remote regions, where coffee farming is both a livelihood and a cultural heritage.

The export is expected to encourage more growers in Milne Bay to expand production and improve quality standards, with hopes that international demand will continue to grow. Local leaders are optimistic that such recognition will create more opportunities for farmers across the province.

Calls are now being made for greater government and industry support to build on the success. Advocates believe Milne Bay has proven its capability to deliver quality coffee and deserves the backing needed to become a reliable name in global coffee trade.

