Papua New Guinea has signaled a bold step into digital governance with the launch of the National Monitoring and Coordination Authority (NMCA), placing artificial intelligence at the heart of government operations. The launch on 13th August 2025 was attended by Prime Minister James Marape, Deputy Prime Minister, Ministers, Governors, and Members of Parliament.





Artificial Intelligence to Drive PNG’s Governance Transformation [PNG Government photo]

Minister for Police and Acting Minister for ICT, Hon. Peter Tsiamalili Jnr, described the NMCA as a new era for PNG. He said AI would power government systems by providing accurate analysis of data, predicting risks, and ensuring accountability in the delivery of essential services.

“Artificial Intelligence will become our compass,” Minister Tsiamalili said. “By embedding AI into our systems, we can forecast challenges, make better policy decisions, and deliver services with accountability and efficiency.”

He added that digital platforms established under the NMCA will leave behind visible digital footprints, strengthening real-time monitoring of government projects. This, he said, will cut down on manipulation and stop syndicates that undermine service delivery.

The NMCA will not conduct audits directly but will engage professional auditing and engineering firms to independently verify project performance. Officials say this ensures impartiality, transparency, and adherence to strict technical standards.

Prime Minister Marape highlighted the role of AI in strengthening his legacy. He said a stronger accounting system, backed by digital tools, would ensure every toea is tracked and every infrastructure project meets quality and safety standards for long-term impact.

According to Chief Secretary Ivan Pomaleu, the NMCA represents more than technology—it is a discipline-enforcing tool for government. By harnessing AI and digital integration, he said, PNG is building a governance system that is results-focused, transparent, and aligned with Vision 2050, the Medium Term Development Plan IV, and the Sustainable Development Goals.

