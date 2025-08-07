Digicel PNG Advances 5G Tests Ahead of National Rollout

Digicel PNG is progressing with the testing of its 5G network, which has already shown high performance in terms of speed and efficiency, says CEO Tarik Boudiaf.

Boudiaf revealed that the early results indicate a strong foundation for next-generation connectivity that could drive innovation and bridge the digital divide in Papua New Guinea.

The telecommunications provider is now awaiting spectrum approval from the National Information and Communications Technology Authority (NICTA) before launching commercially.

“This advanced technology will open new doors for communities, businesses, and essential government services,” Boudiaf said.

Information and Communications Technology Minister Timothy Masiu has confirmed that cities such as Port Moresby, Lae, Mt Hagen, Goroka, and Kokopo are earmarked for initial deployment.

The project aligns with NICTA’s long-term strategy under its Spectrum Roadmap 2025–2030 to support nationwide digital transformation.

As the country marks 50 years of progress, Digicel PNG says it remains dedicated to delivering high-quality infrastructure that empowers people across the nation.

