Olam Urges All Papua New Guineans to Own NRL Bid

Former NRL star Justin Olam has called on all Papua New Guineans to actively support and take ownership of the country’s National Rugby League (NRL) expansion project, saying success depends on collective effort.

Speaking passionately about the national bid, the former Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers player said the decision to push forward has already been made by national leadership.

“I think it’s done already,” Olam said. “Our leaders have made the call. Now it’s up to us to get behind it. Everyone has a role to play.”

He emphasized grassroots rugby league as a key foundation for long-term success. Olam believes the sport must be integrated into school programs and that equal attention must be given to rural and urban children.

“It’s not just about producing stars. Rugby league teaches discipline and purpose—qualities that benefit society as a whole,” he added.

While encouraging full support, Olam also urged constructive criticism where needed. “Don’t follow blindly. Speak up when necessary—but always for the betterment of PNG rugby league.”

Olam said that although his professional playing days are over, he is committed to contributing to the project and ensuring it delivers opportunities for all, especially the next generation.

