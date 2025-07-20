Prime Minister James Marape has moved swiftly to remove Wapu Sonk from the PNG NRL Franchise Board following explosive allegations reported by The Sydney Morning Herald. The shock development has stunned the sporting and political community just as Papua New Guinea pushes forward with its historic bid to join the National Rugby League.

Wapu Sonk Out! PM Marape Acts Fast to Protect PNG’s NRL Team Future

Sonk, a former managing director of Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited, was among PNG’s nominated directors on the NRL board. However, the Australian media report detailed serious allegations tied to his past business dealings—allegations that, while not directly related to the NRL bid, raised red flags for the Prime Minister.

“This is not just a sporting project—this is a national movement backed by K2 billion in taxpayer funds. We cannot afford even a hint of controversy,” Prime Minister Marape said in a statement issued Friday.

In a decisive phone call, Marape—who confirmed Sonk is currently overseas—requested his immediate resignation. Sonk complied, officially stepping down from his position to prevent any disruption or loss of public and international confidence in the franchise.

“This is not a presumption of guilt,” Marape clarified. “Mr. Sonk is entitled to due process, but stepping aside gives him space to clear his name—while allowing us to protect the integrity of this national undertaking.”

The PNG NRL Franchise has been billed as a transformative initiative, meant to unite the nation, empower youth, and deepen strategic ties with Australia. With AUD$600 million in funding support from Canberra, Marape said the government must uphold the “highest standards of integrity, probity, and public trust.”

The Prime Minister’s strong stance sends a clear message: the future of PNG’s rugby dream—and its reputation on the global stage—must not be compromised. Marape also extended gratitude to Mr. Sonk for his contributions during the early stages of the bid.

“This moment demands clarity, transparency, and accountability. We are building a team and a nation that the world can trust,” the Prime Minister said.





Marape assured both the Australian government and the ARLC that PNG remains fully committed to transparency and will cooperate with any relevant investigations.

Also read



