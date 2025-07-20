The Solomon Islands women’s national football team etched their name into Oceania football history with a stunning 3-2 victory over defending champions Papua New Guinea after extra time in the OFC Women’s Nations Cup 2025 final.

Solomon Islands Make History with OFC Women’s Nations Cup Victory [Photo by OFC]

In a tightly contested match at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, the Solomon Islands led three times, only to be pegged back twice by a resilient PNG side that played with 10 players for over half the game. Substitute Jemina David proved the hero, scoring the winning goal in the 94th minute to secure the country's first-ever major football title.

Lorina Solosaia opened the scoring in the 18th minute, before PNG’s captain Ramona Padio equalized just before halftime. The Solomons regained the lead through a stunning free-kick by Madeline Arukau following a red card shown to PNG’s Merolyne Sali. Padio responded again in the second half with a powerful strike to make it 2-2, forcing extra time.

However, the numerical disadvantage proved too much. David’s composed finish sealed a memorable win, with the Solomon Islands becoming the fifth nation to win the tournament and marking a breakthrough moment for women’s football in the Pacific.

