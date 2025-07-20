PNG’s Population Crisis a National Emergency, Says Professor Mola

Papua New Guinea’s top gynecologist, Professor Glen Mola, has described the nation’s population boom as a “national emergency” during a World Population Day event in Port Moresby.

Speaking at the forum hosted by Marie Stopes PNG and UNFPA, he warned that with nearly half the population under 18, the country faces severe social and economic strain.

Professor Glen Mola

Professor Mola urged immediate investment in reproductive health, education, and family planning. He highlighted that his department at Port Moresby General Hospital reviews 31 dead babies weekly — a statistic he linked to poor planning and overwhelmed healthcare services.

He argued that smaller family sizes — ideally two children per couple — are essential to secure PNG’s future.

Disturbed by the high rate of teenage pregnancies and maternal deaths, Mola emphasized the urgency of acting now rather than continuing “polite conversations.”

Despite education being widely seen as a solution, he noted that even wealthy, educated families in PNG are having up to seven children.

He ended with a strong call: “Too many babies mean no future — for our families or for Papua New Guinea.”

