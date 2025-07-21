The Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) began the official countdown to the country’s 50th Independence celebrations with a major public event at Ela Beach on Sunday.

The Police Pacific Tattoo, a military-style parade and public display, featured impressive demonstrations by the Special Services Division, Water Police, and Dog Unit, showcasing the strength and capabilities of the nation’s law enforcement.

PNG Police Force Celebrated as Nation Prepares for Golden Jubilee [PNG Government photo]

NCD Governor Powes Parkop, who addressed the crowd, praised the RPNGC as a critical institution that has helped shape the nation since its colonial inception.

“Established in 1902, the RPNGC has brought together our diverse peoples, maintained order, and supported national growth,” he said.

Parkop emphasized the need for continued collaboration between the public and police to uphold peace and unity.

“We must work together to build a future where our children live in harmony, respect one another, and celebrate our shared identity,” he added.

