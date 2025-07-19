Papua New Guinea’s youthful population is surging, now making up 60 percent of the national demographic, with a significant portion under 18, raising concerns about the nation’s capacity to keep up with basic service demands.

PNG's Youth Boom Raises Concerns Over Government Capacity

According to Professor Glen Mola, Head of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Port Moresby General Hospital, the youth increase is driven by a 4.2 fertility rate per woman, where many households have four to five children.

Although the country’s current census figures are yet to be made public, estimates indicate PNG’s population may have grown past 15 million, nearly three times larger than in 2011.

Professor Mola highlighted that 50 percent of those within the youth category are minors, who are not yet able to contribute to economic productivity. He warned that a population dominated by dependents limits the government’s ability to achieve development outcomes.

He added that the increasing population would make it more difficult to provide adequate education, healthcare, and road infrastructure across the country.

These insights were shared during the World Population Day event hosted by Marie Stopes PNG.

