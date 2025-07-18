PM Marape Confirms Sonk’s Exit From PNG NRL Board After Allegations

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has announced that Wapu Sonk has stepped down from his role as director of the PNG NRL Franchise Board, following media reports raising concerns about his current business dealings as Managing Director of Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited.

The move comes after the Sydney Morning Herald published serious allegations involving Sonk’s leadership at KPHL. Prime Minister Marape spoke directly with Sonk, who is currently overseas, and requested his immediate resignation from the franchise board.

“I have spoken with Mr. Sonk and asked him to step aside from the PNG NRL Franchise Board. He has complied with this request,” Marape said. Sonk’s resignation is intended to prevent the NRL bid from being overshadowed by ongoing controversy.

The Prime Minister reiterated that Sonk remains legally innocent until proven otherwise. “This is not a judgment of guilt. Mr. Sonk deserves the opportunity to defend himself without damaging the reputation of the PNG NRL project,” Marape noted.

According to Marape, Sonk’s decision to stand down is consistent with the government’s values of transparency, accountability, and trust in public leadership. He further highlighted the importance of protecting the credibility of the country’s NRL franchise efforts.

Marape concluded by thanking Sonk for his contributions in setting up the initial phase of the bid and assured stakeholders including the Australian Government and ARLC that PNG remains committed to high standards and full cooperation with any investigations.

