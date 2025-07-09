PNG's 5G Era Begins with Rollout in Key Cities

Port Moresby — A new era in connectivity is on the horizon for Papua New Guinea as 5G networks are set to launch in five of the nation’s largest cities, according to a government announcement made on Monday.

Speaking at the swearing-in of the NICTA and UAS Board, ICT Minister Hon. Timothy Masiu revealed that Port Moresby, Lae, Mt Hagen, Goroka, and Kokopo will be the first to experience high-speed 5G mobile internet.

This milestone aligns with the upcoming NICTA Spectrum Roadmap 2025–2030, which aims to modernise PNG’s spectrum management framework. The roadmap proposes expanding spectrum access, promoting new wireless technologies, and ensuring spectrum is used efficiently through market-based pricing.

Other highlights include reallocating spectrum from low-performing to high-performing telcos and supporting rural internet access via unlicensed frequency bands.

The government believes these advancements will help lower internet costs, boost service quality, and power innovation in education, health, agriculture, and e-commerce under PNG’s Digital Transformation Strategy.

