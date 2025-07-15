Prime Minister James Marape has met with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in Washington, signaling Papua New Guinea’s deepening relationship with the United States.

PNG, U.S. Reaffirm Strategic Ties in High-Level Washington Meetings

The talks marked Marape’s first formal interaction with the new U.S. administration and covered strategic topics including economic cooperation, maritime and defense security, and development collaboration. A mutual commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific was also reaffirmed.

Deputy Secretary Landau reportedly praised PNG’s leadership in the Pacific and said he would attend the country’s 50th independence anniversary celebrations in September.

The U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby said it was proud of the strong U.S.-PNG partnership and noted that both countries are guided by shared values and a long-term vision. “We look forward to our next 50 years together,” the Embassy stated.

