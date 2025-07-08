PNG's National Flag carrier Air Niugini Upskills PNG Ahead of Airbus A220 Launch

Air Niugini has upskilled 18 Papua New Guinean staff through an intensive “Airbus Beyond” Training Program ahead of the September delivery of the airline’s first Airbus A220 aircraft.

Conducted from June 23 to 26, 2025, the program was the first of its kind in PNG and featured a gamified, immersive experience where participants simulated managing airline operations. The training covered decision-making in fleet and route planning, cost control, safety, and service delivery.

Chief Executive Officer Gary Seddon praised the participants, calling the training a vital step in equipping PNG’s aviation professionals for the future. “This marks a new chapter in Air Niugini’s re-fleeting journey and in PNG’s aviation sector,” he said.

The Airbus A220 is known globally for its fuel efficiency and passenger comfort, making it an ideal upgrade for the airline’s fleet serving domestic and Pacific routes.





Mr. Seddon highlighted that the training was part of Air Niugini’s broader transformation, which focuses not only on better service delivery but also on grooming the next generation of aviation leaders in PNG.





The airline has committed to continuing such innovative programs as part of its long-term strategy for operational excellence and regional leadership.

