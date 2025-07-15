PNG Electoral Chief Cites Poor Coordination for LLG Poll Delay

Port Moresby – Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai has blamed the delay in Papua New Guinea’s LLG elections on poor coordination and late communication from the Department of Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs.

Speaking in a recent statement, Sinai said the Commission had to manage more than 1,000 new ward rolls after receiving legal documents in May for over 500 new wards and 43 LLGs. These came a month after election writs were issued.

“Many proclamations were incomplete, missing critical boundary details required to progress electoral distribution,” Sinai explained. He added that the confusion had been caused by a lack of consultation with the Electoral Boundaries Commission.

Sinai, who also chairs the EBC, said the encroachment of new wards into other electorates breached procedure. “There is a misunderstanding within the department's operations,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, preparations for the Motu-Koita Assembly election and four by-elections are underway, with over 20,000 voters expected. Polling in areas like Baruni, Korobosea, and Mahuru was scheduled to begin July 12 but has been delayed.

The official LLG election polling will now begin on September 27, followed by counting on October 11, and writs returned on or before October 17.

