Papua New Guinea's major telecommunications companies have expressed strong support for the government’s National Digital Identity (Digital ID) initiative, highlighting its potential as a cornerstone of digital public infrastructure in the country.

Speaking at the Digital ID Policy Implementation Workshop hosted by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) at Gateway Hotel in Port Moresby, representatives from Digicel PNG, Telikom, and DataCo emphasized the need for secure, inclusive, and interoperable systems to support national development.

PNG Telcos Endorse Digital ID as Vital National Infrastructure [Photo by DICT PNG]

The Telcos panel, moderated by NICTA's Director for Economics, Consumer and International Affairs, Mr. Polume Lume, underscored privacy and data security as top priorities. Digicel PNG’s representative, Ms. Faye-Zina Lalo, stated that the company does not release customer data without a court order and urged the government to consider the high cost of physical data centers, proposing cloud-based alternatives instead. She also reaffirmed Digicel's willingness to support the policy once legal frameworks and safeguards are clearly defined.

Telikom’s Mr. Corney Alone reaffirmed the company's commitment to privacy, acknowledging that collaboration with government is possible, but national data must be handled within the country. He stressed the importance of secure partnerships when managing sensitive information.

DataCo’s General Manager for Strategy and Innovation, Mr. David Mba, said their systems are technically ready to support Digital ID integration, with necessary APIs already in place. He recommended ISO certification for the Digital ID platform and called for robust policy frameworks to guide interoperability and include small and medium enterprises in the digital ecosystem.

The three telcos collectively endorsed the ServisPass platform as a reliable channel for secure identity verification, agreeing that Digital ID could transform access to services across sectors in PNG.

The workshop marks a key step in operationalizing PNG’s Digital ID Policy, with strong indications of public-private cooperation to deliver digital solutions that enhance service delivery, trust, and national digital sovereignty.

Also read







