PNG Star Johnston Extends Rabbitohs Tenure, Chases NRL Milestone

PNG international and Rabbitohs flyer Alex Johnston has extended his stay at South Sydney until 2027, as he aims to guide the club back to premiership contention and chase the all-time NRL try-scoring record.

With 207 tries in 237 games, Johnston is already Souths’ most prolific finisher. But the 30-year-old remains hungry, just five tries shy of Ken Irvine’s all-time NRL record of 212.

“I’m thrilled to keep playing for the club I grew up with,” Johnston said. “We’ve got a great group here and I want to help take us back to the top.”

Debuting in 2014, Johnston’s legacy extends beyond statistics. He is a proud Koedal Klan Saibai man and a product of the La Perouse Panthers, deeply embedded in the Rabbitohs community.

Internationally, he has represented Papua New Guinea in 10 Tests, donned the green and gold once, and appeared four times for the Indigenous All Stars. His re-signing was applauded by Rabbitohs officials, including Mark Ellison, who described him as a “true South Sydney man.”

“His leadership and example inspire many young Indigenous and PNG players,” Ellison added.

As Souths aim to recover from a tough campaign, Johnston’s loyalty and experience are expected to play a crucial role in their resurgence.





