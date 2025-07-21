Papua New Guinea’s Department of Finance and Bank South Pacific Financial Group Limited (BSP) have entered the second phase of digital payment integration, aiming to simplify and secure online transactions for government services.

PNG Government Services Go Digital with BSP’s Payment Integration

According to BSP Group general manager for retail banking, Ronesh Dayal, the move will provide more convenience, security, and choice for Papua New Guineans paying for services like police clearance certificates, driving tests, accident reports, and firearm licenses.

Dayal stated that the department’s customer portal is now integrated with BSP’s internet payment gateway (IPG), offering a secure card payment method alongside the existing BSP Pay option.

“This allows users to pay for selected government services using their Visa debit cards anytime, from anywhere,” Dayal said.

He emphasized that this upgrade demonstrates BSP’s commitment to enhancing user experience through digital innovation.

The initiative builds upon earlier efforts launched in May 2023, which saw the rollout of BSP Pay and GoPNG electronic receipts.

Dayal added that the collaboration eliminates the need for in-person visits and promotes transparency and accountability in government transactions.

