PNG Police Commissioner Condemns Threats to Rouna 2 Water Supply

Papua New Guinea’s Commissioner of Police, David Manning, has condemned an extortion attempt by landowners who threatened to disrupt water supply from the Rouna 2 Hydro Station in Central Province.

Manning said such threats to essential services would not be tolerated, stressing that there are lawful ways to resolve landowner grievances. He noted that the actions taken by the group were criminal in nature and posed a serious risk to the well-being of residents in the capital.

The Police Commissioner described the attempt as an act of greed and said that police will treat such cases with zero tolerance.

The Commissioner has tasked the Divisional Commander for NCD and Central with overseeing a police operation in response to the threats.

Manning said he had been fully briefed on the conduct of the group, including its leader, identified as Mr. Babea Toina.

According to Manning, instructions have been issued for Toina and any others involved in making threats or seeking to extort the state to be arrested and charged.

Police operations are continuing, and authorities say further information will be released in due course.





