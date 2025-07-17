PNG Power Ltd has issued a safety warning and update to residents along the Magi Highway following a bushfire near Dabunari village that damaged several high voltage (HV) poles and forced an emergency maintenance response.

PNG Power Raises Alarm Over Bush Fires Threatening High Voltage Poles

The company reported that bushfires continue to pose a serious threat to its HV infrastructure, particularly along the Magi Highway in Central Province. Yesterday, PNG Power's Port Moresby Transmission Team rushed to Dabunari to put out a fire that had caught the base of HV Pole PL2979. Although the fire was brought under control, the pole sustained significant damage. Quick action by the team ensured the pole remained upright and that power supply to nearby Central villages was not immediately disrupted.

As part of its response, PNG Power has put out power supply on Boroko Feeder 8 to allow major planned maintenance work to proceed safely. The bushfires in the Dabunari area damaged several poles that now require urgent replacement. The transmission team is currently carrying out the necessary works.

Customers living beyond Tubuserea, including the communities of Hula and Kwikila, are expected to experience temporary power outages while the repairs are underway. PNG Power said it anticipates full power restoration by 4pm this afternoon and apologised for any inconvenience caused during this period.

The company is again urging local villagers along the Magi Highway to refrain from lighting bushfires near HV poles. PNG Power stressed that these fires can lead to power outages and may cause serious accidents, including electrocution, if live wires fall due to damaged poles.

PNG Power also appealed to community leaders to raise awareness about these dangers and to support efforts in keeping electrical infrastructure safe.

