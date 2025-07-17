PNG, Australia, ILO Partner on K17.7 Million Labour Reform Programme

Papua New Guinea’s efforts to improve its labour laws and workplace standards have received a major boost, with K17.7 million committed through a new partnership involving the Australian Government and the International Labour Organization.





The Improving Labour Governance in PNG project was officially launched in Port Moresby yesterday by Labour and Industrial Relations Minister Kessy Sawang, alongside Prime Minister James Marape and Australian High Commission representatives.

Minister Sawang said the initiative is critical to the government’s agenda to create decent jobs, fairer working conditions, and better wages for all workers.

Australian High Commission Minister Counsellor Cate Rogers confirmed the three-year funding package, which will be administered through the ILO.

“This support will address key gaps in PNG’s labour framework, boost the availability of reliable labour market data, and enhance collaboration between government, employers, and workers,” Rogers said.

