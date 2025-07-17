PNG Businesswoman Highlights Unemployment Crisis Amid Independence Celebrations

A prominent Papua New Guinea (PNG) businesswoman has voiced concerns over the high rate of youth unemployment in the country, describing it as a sobering reality amid celebrations marking PNG’s 50th independence anniversary.

Annette Sete, founder of Maku Gifts and Lavagirl brands, made the remarks during the opening of her seventh retail outlet in Lae last week. The new store is located at the Central Arcade in Lae’s Top Town.

Annette Sete, founder of Maku Gifts and Lavagirl brands /photo FB

Sete said that during a two-week recruitment drive ahead of the launch, they received nearly 500 job applications — far exceeding their initial requirement of just 10 positions. Ultimately, she decided to hire 15 candidates, most of whom had not worked in the past three years.

“This is very concerning,” Sete said. “About 99.99 percent of these people have been unemployed for the last three years. This was their first opportunity. It really shows that the economy is not doing well.”

The entrepreneur added that the situation reflects the broader economic challenges facing the nation, with many young people unable to find work.

Sete’s expansion into Lae aims to bring her popular brand closer to customers who previously ordered from shops in Madang and Port Moresby. She said the decision to open a store in Lae was driven by consistent demand from local clients.

“This business, which started as a solo dream, is now feeding over 90 families across the country,” she said proudly.

Despite its success, Sete acknowledged the numerous challenges faced along the way — including poor investment decisions, such as a short-lived shop in Goroka, and multiple legal battles over copyright infringement on her designs.

Nevertheless, she remains committed to growing the business and creating more employment opportunities in the process.

