Papua New Guinea’s mining sector received a significant boost this week as key figures from the industry presented at the PNG Mining Seminar in Tokyo. The event was co-hosted by Ok Tedi Mining Limited and supported by Japanese agencies including JOGMEC and JICA.

PNG Mining Sector Promoted in Japan with Support from Ok Tedi and Kumul Minerals [Photo supplied]

Prime Minister James Marape and Minister Richard Maru led PNG’s delegation and delivered speeches promoting PNG’s mining potential to an audience of around 60 Japanese investors, smelter partners and industry representatives.

Ok Tedi CEO Kedi Ilimbit told attendees that PNG is eager to work with investors who share its vision for long-term and socially responsible development. “This seminar marks a new chapter in our relationship with Japan,” he said. “Ok Tedi is not just a mining company—we are a catalyst for change.”

Ilimbit reiterated that PNG offers vast opportunities for investment and welcomed partners to be part of its growth. His message was echoed by Kumul Minerals’ Sarimu Kanu, who presented on building local partnerships in the mining sector.

The seminar spotlighted several themes, including PNG’s untapped mining potential, inclusive development, and regional cooperation between PNG and Japan.

According to organisers, the event reflected Japan’s continued interest in PNG’s resources and the strong foundation of trust between the two nations.

Also read