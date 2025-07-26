Papua New Guinea has laid the groundwork for the next 50 years of PNG–Japan cooperation following a landmark visit by Prime Minister James Marape, who held bilateral talks with Japan’s leadership and met with key investors in Tokyo and Osaka.

Prime Minister Marape’s meeting with re-elected Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo focused on resetting the bilateral economic relationship through a proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. The leaders discussed trade, development, and strategic cooperation.

PNG and Japan Deepen Economic Partnership as PM Marape Leads High-Level Visit [Photo by PM Media]

Marape highlighted the trade imbalance in PNG’s favour, with Japan purchasing large volumes of LNG, minerals, and seafood, and proposed tariff-free arrangements to expand reciprocal trade. He thanked Japan for its long-standing support since the establishment of formal relations in 1975.

In meetings with JBIC, JOGMEC, and ENEOS Xplora, Marape welcomed renewed investment in clean energy, battery technologies, and the mining sector. He also addressed Japanese investors at the PNG Mining Seminar, describing PNG as a stable and resource-rich destination.

Celebrating PNG National Day at the Osaka World Expo, Marape showcased the country’s culture and aspirations for sustainable development, while inviting further collaboration in tourism, education, and innovation.

The visit concluded with the announcement of major fisheries sector developments, including K92 million in JICA funding for Kavieng and the National Fisheries College, as well as investment expressions from Japan’s seafood giant, Kiyomura Corporation.

