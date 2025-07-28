A senior officer from Papua New Guinea’s Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is among ten delegates taking part in an International Media Visit to Australia, aimed at boosting responses to misinformation and disinformation.

PNG ICT Department Engages in Australia Media Tour to Counter Fake News [Photo Supplied]

The program, held from July 27 to August 2, 2025, is hosted by Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and organized in partnership with the Australian High Commission in PNG. The visit covers Sydney, Canberra, and Brisbane.

Representing DICT is Ms. Michelle Jerewai, Manager for Information Dissemination, whose division is responsible for combating misinformation through the National Information Center (info.gov.pg). She highlighted the rising challenge of misleading content being widely accepted due to its high online engagement.

The visit focuses on Australia’s security framework, fact-checking strategies, and building public trust in credible information. Ms. Jerewai said the program also offers a chance to seek training or exchange opportunities for PNG government communicators and media personnel.

Throughout the week, participants will interact with policy makers, researchers, academics, and Australian government departments to share ideas and experiences that contribute to resilient information-sharing systems in the region.

The PNG DICT acknowledged the continued support from the Australian Government, particularly in improving media and ICT cooperation between the two countries.





