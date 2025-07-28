Papua New Guinea Celebrates Women Changemakers at WOW 2025

Papua New Guinea’s most inspiring women leaders were honoured last night at the 2025 Westpac Outstanding Women (WOW) Awards ceremony in Port Moresby, where seven category winners were celebrated for their outstanding contributions.

The awards recognised women in the fields of Entrepreneurship, Not-for-Profit, Private and Public Sectors, Sports & Arts, Sustainability, and Youth Leadership. Over 150 nominations were received from around the country.

Anne Shirley Korave was named the overall winner for 2025. She also took the Sustainability Award for her work with Queenpads, a social enterprise producing eco-friendly sanitary pads for women in rural areas.

Speaking during the event, Westpac Chairwoman Tamzin Wardley said the awards underscore the crucial roles women play in driving change across PNG. She described the winners as symbols of resilience and innovation.

The full list of category winners includes:

Entrepreneurship – Violet Bukon Not-for-Profit – Delsie Casper Nick Private Sector – Raka Numa Raula Public Sector – Dr Pamela Toliman Sustainability – Anne Shirley Korave Sports & Arts – Rutha-Meu Omenefa Young Achiever – Julie Rereve

Anne Shirley received K5,000, mentorship from Westpac PNG for one year, and the chance to attend a leadership event in Australia in 2025 or 2026.

Emma Low, Managing Director of Westpac Pacific, said Anne embodies the values of purpose-driven leadership. CEO Andrew Cairns added that the WOW Awards continue to honour women who are building a brighter future for PNG.

